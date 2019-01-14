Ten Years After - Part II - Opening Worlds

She sat at the kitchen table on that Saturday morning, her back to me. She nervously clicked her thumbnail against the aluminum metal edge of the table as her twin little brothers argued over who had the rights to the back of the cereal box. Both nine year old boys looked up at me as their mom and I walked into the kitchen. She spoke to them softly but with authority, obviously telling them to go any place but this place and to do it quickly.
With a polite, "Si mama", the boys slipped out the back door and into the yard.
Consuelo Aguilar used an upward palm gesture to invite me to sit across the table from her. I sat the laptop bag next to my chair and slid into the seat. Just at the point when the silence was becoming awkward, Trella Aguilar spoke to me for the first time.
"My mom doesn't speak much English and she's a bit confused as to why you are here. The counselor from my school called her and said that you were going to give me a computer. She thinks it's going to end up costing us money. Is it? Because if it is, we can't afford it."
Trella was a striking young lady. She was tall, had long flowing midnight black hair that shown blue when the light struck it at certain angles. At 17, she was a shy girl who was trying her best not to be shy but not quite knowing how to do it. She pushed her wire frame glasses up from her nose.
I smiled and shook my head and glanced at "Connie" as I did so. "No Trella , please tell your mom this is completely free of cost. We are a non profit helping students get a computer who otherwise could not afford one."
The counselor who contacted Connie Aguilar about supplying her daughter with a computer was Maria Gomez. We worked with Maria often. Maria was our go-to person for the middle and high schools in East Austin. She was a social worker working for the Austin Independent School District and she had a fairly good idea who needed help from Reglue. Maria knew who actually needed our help as opposed to those who just wanted to game the system.
We've run into far too many of those trying to do so over the years. I'd have to check the records, but I believe in 2008, we spent over $700.00 recovering Reglue laptops from pawn shops.
As I explained the Reglue organization to Trella, she would periodically stop me to translate for her mom. It didn't take long for the tension to drain from Connie's shoulders. It was obvious she had been waiting to hear that this was indeed too good to be true. Now she knew better.
It was becoming obvious that Trella was curious about what kind of computer she was going to receive. More than once, I noticed her glancing down toward the black computer case at my feet. I thought about toying with her for a bit longer, but truth be told, I was especially excited about presenting this particular laptop to Trella.
Just sayin'.....
What made these two laptops different is that they were less than a year old. And they worked. They were near pristine Lenovo T60s. My first reaction was to call the guy and tell him that there had obviously been a mistake. He would slap his forehead, come back and get them, then give me the junk that he was supposed to deliver in the first place and life would go on. I didn't do that. I didn't call him, or email him. Fact is, I reformatted the drives immediately and placed a Linux operating system on both of them as quickly as I could...dreading The Phone Call informing me of the mixup.
That call never came, and Trella Aguilar would be an extremely happy young lady in a short time.
Let's talk about Trella Aguilar.
Trella was an advanced placement student, working her senior year when we first became acquainted.
There are a number of reasons Ms. Aguilar remains in my memory, and I suppose one of the main reasons comes down to a snippet of conversation we had that first day.
In compiling the information I needed for our records, I asked her about her grades and what subjects she enjoyed most and which she enjoyed least. Trella excelled in both the sciences and mathematics areas. When I asked her what type of math she enjoyed most, she raised an eyebrow and corrected me. Maths, she said. "It's pronounced maths...there's an s on the end of math. It's pronounced maths. The US is the only English-speaking country that calls it math. The rest of the world rolls their eyes when we call it math".
I suppose I should have been embarrassed, but I wasn't. This young lady, tastefully and respectfully corrected me on something I had never known. To this day, I say "maths" instead of math. It still doesn't sound right to me, but I fact checked her and I'll be shucked if she isn't correct.
During her junior year at university, Trella contacted me in a panic to let me know that her laptop would not
Trella had most certainly made her mark as a student. Not only had she made the Dean's List every semester, she had been presented every academic award and honor possible. Her Advanced Calculus and chemistry professors both provided letters of recommendation for her graduate degree studies. When Trella graduated at the top 3 percent of her class, and became a member of that organization's National Honor's Society, she was invited to visit with a number of graduate programs, with some fairly impressive scholarships available to her.
Trella was accepted into Johns Hopkins University - Nanotechnology Option for the Master of Materials Science and Engineering program and completed her degree a few years ago. She intends to pursue her PhD, but has been offered a position with Blue Origin and she wants to go to work for a couple of years. I asked her what she would be doing but she stated that she couldn't really talk about it.
I couldn't be more proud.
I had a chance to talk with her over this past summer and we spent 2 hours talking. I remember that shy, quiet 17 year old girl sitting at her kitchen table. The one who couldn't hold eye contact for more than a minute without looking away blushing.
I asked her to think back to when she first started college. I wanted to know if she had any problems using Linux within the university.
"My college room mate my freshman year did me a big favor by introducing me to Virtual Box, so the few times I needed Windows software, I had the environment I needed to run it. But those times were few and far between. Of course it helped to have a room mate that used Linux too. I was actually surprised to find out how many students did use Linux and Chromebooks. I didn't encounter a fraction of the problems you said I might run into".
However, Trella told me that during her graduate work, there were a couple of specific softwares she needed for chemistry, that required a bit more horsepower than a Virtual Box environment and five gigs of RAM. I've passed that software onto those who might be able to get the right people to look at it. But other than that, she did just fine with her Linux computer throughout her college career.
And that is good to know. Trella is my first graduate student and she holds a special place in my heart. Her mom and I do talk from time to time. She spent time studying with an English as a Second Language class, and her English is pretty good. I did install a desktop computer for Connie during the summer so she can video chat with Trella while she's working in Washington state.
Trella. Blue Origin. It makes sense now. Of course it does.
Trella translates into English as "star".
Stay tuned for part III of Ten Years After. While Linux can and does work for the majority of students, there are some specific issues I think we need to discuss. We'll talk about those and two young men who brought some of these issues to light.
All Righty Then...
